Melbourne Council Name Change Granted Permission, Will Cut Ties With 18th-Century Jamaican Slave Estate

A Melbourne council has been given the green light to change its name, formally cutting ties with an 18th-century Jamaican slave estate by month's end.

Moreland City Council will become Merri-bek Council on September 26 after the name was officially approved and published in the government gazette on Thursday.

The Indigenous name, meaning "rocky country", was one of  three put forward by Wurundjeri elders and supported by 59 per cent of more than 6300 ratepayers who filled out a survey.

The council in the city's north started consultation on a name change after discovering it came from land between Moonee Ponds Creek and Sydney Road, which Farquhar McCrae acquired in 1839.

McCrae named the area Moreland after a Jamaican slave plantation his father and grandfather operated from 1770 to 1796, which produced sugar and rum and traded slaves.

Changing the name is an act of reconciliation with traditional owners, Moreland Mayor Mark Riley said on Thursday.

It will start changing its name on council materials this month.

Shane Warne Miniseries Is "Beyond Disrespectful", Brooke Warne Says
Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Shane Warne's eldest daughter, Brooke, has lashed out at Channel 9 after the network revealed it would begin filming its biopic on the cricketing legend's life just months after his death.
Thousands could be turned away from Westminster Hall before paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as wait times were expected to exceed a full day.
The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation says, urging countries to keep up their efforts against the virus.
Oakleigh Cannons last night bowed out of the Australia Cup, but their goalkeeper, 14-year-old Ymer Abili, is in dreamland after he became the youngest player ever to grace the competition.
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has announced he has transferred ownership to two companies that will direct all of its profits to protect the global environment.