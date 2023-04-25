The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Melbourne Comedy Festival Considers Barry Humphries Tribute After Backlash Over Renaming His Namesake Award

Melbourne Comedy Festival Considers Barry Humphries Tribute After Backlash Over Renaming His Namesake Award

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival will look to pay tribute to Barry Humphries, but is standing by its decision to rebadge the entertainment legend's namesake award.

Humphries died on Saturday at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney following complications from hip surgery stemming from a fall earlier this year. He was 89.

Since his death, friends including collaborator Bruce Beresford and British-Australian entertainer Miriam Margolyes labelled the festival a disgrace for not properly celebrating the comedian, who helped start the annual event.

The festival joined the chorus of local tributes to the revered comic but did not organise an official tribute for the final day.

Humphries was a founding patron of the festival, leading to it naming its annual prize for most outstanding act after him in 2000.

But an outcry over a series of comments widely seen as transphobic prompted the renaming of the festival's top gong in 2019.

Festival director Susan Provan on Monday stood by the decision.

"In 2019 we did change the name of our top award from the Barry to the Most Outstanding show – this was in response to transphobic comments he made publicly that lacked empathy and baffled many in our industry. We did not 'cancel' him," she said.

The award for most outstanding show was renamed to reinforce the equality and diversity the festival community has always championed, Ms Provan said, and some of the values Humphries espoused in later years did not reflect more contemporary industry values.

"Yesterday was the final day of our 26-day festival. We were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Humphries on Saturday night, but with over 300 shows to stage on Sunday the show had to go on," Ms Provan said.

"We acknowledge that he deserves an appropriate tribute, we will now take time to consider what that might be."

Film director Beresford told ABC Radio Melbourne stripping his friend's name from the festival award was offensive and insulting.

"It's a disgrace what they've done, I mean he's one of the greatest comic geniuses ever," he said on Monday.

"Barry was in many ways a social commentator - he was really commenting and giving a view on incidents in the world around him, which is what he'd been doing all his life, but ... I don't think he was malevolent or malicious."

Margolyes called on festival organisers to "sharpen up".

"How dare they. He had more talent in his little finger than they did in their whole bodies - all of them. I'm outraged by it and I want to speak up now to support him. It's not about transgender (issues)," she told ABC TV.

Margolyes said she didn't agree with her friend's politics - a fact she told him to his face - but she still appreciated Humphries as "the greatest comic who ever lived".

"I didn't like his politics. I really didn't. But I revere the talent of the man," she said.

The comments come as the family of the Melbourne-born comedy legend discuss the possibility of a state funeral with the Victorian government.

Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos said talks were underway with the entertainer's loved ones about the best ways to honour his legacy.

A range of options are on the table, including a state funeral.

AAP with The Project

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean
NEXT STORY

Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

    Expert Reveals The Most Common Dog Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

    As dog owners, we have hundreds of photos of our furry little angels sleeping in different positions.
    Leg-Lengthening Surgery Growing Popular Amongst Men In The U.S.

    Leg-Lengthening Surgery Growing Popular Amongst Men In The U.S.

    A new surgery trend is on the rise in America, and it's affecting our short kings.
    Taylor Swift Is Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso

    Taylor Swift Is Rumoured To Be Dating F1 Champion, Fernando Alonso

    Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has responded to rumours he's secretly dating Taylor Swift, and now we have even more questions.
    Research Shows That World's Greatest Food, Hot Chips, May Lead To Depression

    Research Shows That World's Greatest Food, Hot Chips, May Lead To Depression

    Hot chippies are the comfort food for many, but a recent study shows that there is a link between poor mental health and regular fried food consumption.
    “Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun,” According To One Boss, Who We Definitely Don't Want To Work For

    “Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun,” According To One Boss, Who We Definitely Don't Want To Work For

    Reddit users were outraged at a sign posted anonymously to the forum which read, “Work is not meant to be fun”.