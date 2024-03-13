Melbourne City Player Scores Wondergoal That People Just Can't Stop Watching

Antonis may have scored one of the best-ever goals in the A-Leagues Men competition, when he latched onto a defensive clearance in the 82nd minute, knocking the ball over Oscar Priestman's head then smacking a half-volley, from inside the centre circle, over goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas' head and into the net.

After scoring, Antonis, who was frozen out at Western Sydney last season, made a beeline for the Wanderers bench and made a 'call me' gesture to former coach Marko Rudan as he was mobbed by his teammates.

"He probably couldn't have scripted it any better than that," City coach Aurelio Vidmar said.

"He was probably dreaming last night of coming on and scoring, and that's exactly what he did."

"That's Puskas worthy, I reckon," teammate Max Caputo said.

"It was pretty crazy. I've never seen anything like that in real life. But it was very good."

Vidmar added: "You might as well give him the goal of the season for sure.

"It'd be very hard to top I'd say."

With AAP.