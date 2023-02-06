Melbourne Cafe Begins Selling $200 Cups Of Coffee

If the coffee high doesn't make you sweat, the price sure will.

Melbourne café collective Proud Mary is selling 22 cups of coffee for $200 a pop.

This is far from the Maccona many Aussies grew up drinking; it is called 'Black Jaguar' and is apparently the best coffee in the world.

Finca Hartmann, a third-generation family business based in Panama's Santa Clara region, won first place in the prestigious Best of Panama competition in 2022, scoring 96.5 out of 100.

Nolan Hirte, 42, founder of Proud Mary, was on the judging panel and said the brew blew him away. It sold for $2800 per pound (375 grams), and he purchased two pounds to sell in his cafés in Melbourne, Austin, and Portland.

How good could a coffee be? When we listen to Hirte talk about it, it sounds like it might be worth every penny.

"When you taste coffee that complex, it can be hard for the brain to comprehend. Sometimes I've choked up and almost wanted to cry. With the Black Jaguar, I was getting an out-of-body tingle that felt special," Hirte told AFR Weekend.

Mr Hirte compared the Black Jaguar to a champagne truffle or a $3000 bottle of wine, describing it as a delicacy for connoisseurs.

While many of us $2 7/11 coffee drinkers can not fathom dropping that kind of cash on a coffee, apparently some can not wait.

Hirte claims that a Sydney man flew to Melbourne last week hoping to try it early, only to be told that he would have to wait until Monday for Proud Mary's official launch at its two Collingwood cafés.

Mr Hirte believes it will sell out in a week and joked that he would like to take a Polaroid photo of everyone who purchases a cup.

At that price, you will likely keep the photo.

Black Jaguar is available at Proud Mary from today.