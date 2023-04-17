The Project

Melbourne Becomes Australia's Biggest City, Overtaking Sydney For The First Time In Over A Century

Sydney has been Australia’s biggest city for more than 100 years, but it’s now changed, with Melbourne becoming our largest city after a small boundary change.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics uses several methods to calculate populations, including the Significant Urban classification, which pinpoints urban centres with more than 10,000 people.

With an update of the boundaries being made after the 2021 census, Melbourne now includes Melton in the city’s outer suburbs, and that means that Melbourne’s population in June 2021 was 4,875,400, which is 18,700 more than Sydney.

The Greater Sydney area is still larger than Greater Melbourne, but forecasters say that will change.

