Melbourne Airport Thrown Into Chaos After Unchecked Bag Grounds Flights

Travellers faced long queues, and delays after screening was paused for about 40 minutes at the Qantas domestic terminal after a bag with a laptop inside was not checked due to human error.

Airport security tracked the passenger down using CCTV, and their bag was re-screened.

Hundreds of travellers were seen queuing in front of the screening gate before the passenger was found, allowing flights to take off and screening to resume at about 6.50am.

While the backlog has since cleared, the security breach has led to some flight delays and cancellations.

With AAP.