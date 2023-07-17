The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Melbourne Airport Thrown Into Chaos After Unchecked Bag Grounds Flights

Melbourne Airport Thrown Into Chaos After Unchecked Bag Grounds Flights

Melbourne Airport was thrown into chaos on Monday morning after an unchecked bag caused domestic flights to be grounded.

Travellers faced long queues, and delays after screening was paused for about 40 minutes at the Qantas domestic terminal after a bag with a laptop inside was not checked due to human error.

Airport security tracked the passenger down using CCTV, and their bag was re-screened.

Hundreds of travellers were seen queuing in front of the screening gate before the passenger was found, allowing flights to take off and screening to resume at about 6.50am.

While the backlog has since cleared, the security breach has led to some flight delays and cancellations.

With AAP.

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens
NEXT STORY

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

    U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

    Death Valley in California recorded an official temperature of 53C on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with tourists flocking to the area to experience the extreme heat.
    Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

    Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

    It's an escalating turf war between the wildlife and the wildlife watchers on K'Gari (Fraser Island).
    Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

    Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

    A packing hack going viral on TikTok is about to revolutionise your travel game, especially with kids in tow. Brace yourselves because it's brilliant!
    Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

    Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

    The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their trip to Wimbledon a family affair, with their two oldest children, George and Charlotte, joining them in the Royal Box for Sunday's men's final.
    New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

    New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

    Good news for worriers, those worries might just be improving your overall wellbeing, according to recent studies.