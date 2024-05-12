The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Meghan Markle Visits Nigeria After Finding Out She Is ‘43% Nigerian’

Meghan Markle Visits Nigeria After Finding Out She Is ‘43% Nigerian’

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, says it's been "humbling" to find out through a genealogy test that she is partly Nigerian as she met with women in the West African nation.

On her second day in Nigeria, where she is visiting for the first time with Prince Harry to also promote mental health for wounded soldiers and young girls, Meghan acknowledged Nigeria as "my country." She added: "It's been eye-opening to be able to know more about my heritage."

"Never in a million years would I understand it as much as I do now. And what has been echoed so much in the past day is, 'Oh, we are not so surprised when we found out you are Nigerian," she said at the event on women in leadership co-hosted by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and head of the World Trade Organization (WTO). 

"It is a compliment to you because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous, beautiful," Meghan told the audience on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex had announced on her podcast in October 2022 that she found out through the DNA-based test that she was "43 per cent Nigerian."

Her first reaction after finding out was to tell her mother, she said at the event in Nigeria's capital, Abuja. 

"Being African American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage and background ... and it was exciting for both of us," she said.

With AAP.

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
NEXT STORY

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

    The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

    If you weren’t one of the mad people who got up at 5am to watch the four-hour Eurovision final, shame on you.
    Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

    Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

    Sydney's Warragamba Dam is spilling over after reaching capacity following a flurry of heavy downpours across the state.
    Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

    Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

    Iconic talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, recently apologised for playing a significant role in perpetuating diet culture, expressing her desire to end the cycle of shame surrounding weight.
    The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

    The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

    The worldwide average screen time has crept up three minutes from last year, taking the daily global average to 6 hours and 43 minutes.
    Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

    Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

    So I’ve just heard through the grapevine that apparently there’s too much wine in the world and it’s your fault.