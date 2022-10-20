The Project

Meghan Markle Makes First Public Comments Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Meghan Markle regarded the late monarch as a “shining example of female leadership”.

Meghan Markle spoke with Variety journalist Matt Donnelly, who asked about the extraordinary events of last month when Meghan found herself in Britain as the Queen passed away.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” Meghan said.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.''

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.''

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.''

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Asked if she had any thoughts about her first meeting with the Queen, she added: “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate,” Meghan said.

“And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Markle stated in light of the Queen’s death, it had given her and Harry some perspective about where they wanted to focus their energy on.

“Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward,” she said

Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia

