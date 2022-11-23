The Project

Meet 22-Year-Old Gino, The World’s Oldest Living Dog

Gino has been officially crowned the world’s oldest living dog by the Guinness World Records.

Born on September 24, 2000, the 22-year-old’s record was confirmed on November 15.

Gino was adopted by Alex Wolf in 2002 from the Humane Society of Boulder Valley in Colorado.

But the elderly pooch has spent his life in California, and Wolf attributes his longevity to a balanced and active lifestyle.

“When he was younger, he used to love exploring my parents’ huge backyard with our other dogs in Manhattan Beach, going on walks off the leash in Venice, going on drives along the coast blasting music with his head out the window, or running around on the golf course in La Quinta,” Wolf told The Today Show.

The Californian lifestyle suits Gino, with Wolf adding he’s been given a lot of “love” over his life.

“He’s been there every step of the way,” Wolf said.

“I’m so glad we got him. He’s the best.”

The previous record-holder, a Chihuahua by the name of TobyKeith, is still living, but it only 21 years old.Image: Alex Wolf

