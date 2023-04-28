The Project

Medicare Overhaul On The Way As Report Finds Australia’s Hospitals Performing At Lowest-Ever Level

The government is establishing a new National Cabinet that will be completely aligned on fixing Australia’s healthcare system.

It comes after the Australian Medical Association’s public hospital report card showed our hospital performance is at its lowest-ever level.

“This has been a decade of neglect prior to the election of my government, where Medicare and primary health care was not a major priority. We want to make it a priority,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Albanese promised there would be $2.2 billion in next month’s federal budget to strengthen Medicare.

“We will introduce my Medicare patient ID to support wraparound care for patients registered with their local GP through new blended payment models,” the Prime Minister said.

“We need to make sure that some of the bureaucracy that is taking too long to make sure that people with qualifications can actually participate and provide healthcare in this country, and that is part of that process.”

Imprisoned with dozens of others in a four-metre cell, beaten, blindfolded, and threatened with torture, these are the hellish conditions Australian Robert Pether has endured for two long years.
