Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

From Wednesday, new financial rewards will triple incentives for GPs to bulk-bill pensioners, concession card holders and children.

It comes after the move, which will affect about 12 million Australia, was announced in this year's federal budget.

Under the changes, GPs will be given a $20.65 bonus if they are in cities and an almost $40 bonus in regional areas.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the changes would help patients receive treatment at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Medicare is at the centre of our health system (and) the primary health care that GPs deliver makes an enormous difference to people," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"(This) happens to be good for the taxpayer as well because ... a slight condition dealt with early, treated properly, ensures it doesn't become an acute condition."