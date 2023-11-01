The Project

Medicare Changes Will Mean It's Easier To Find A Bulk-Billing GP For 12 Million Aussies

Sweeping changes to Medicare will mean nearly three in five GP patients will find it easier to see a bulk-billing doctor.

From Wednesday, new financial rewards will triple incentives for GPs to bulk-bill pensioners, concession card holders and children.

It comes after the move, which will affect about 12 million Australia, was announced in this year's federal budget.

Under the changes, GPs will be given a $20.65 bonus if they are in cities and an almost $40 bonus in regional areas.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the changes would help patients receive treatment at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Medicare is at the centre of our health system (and) the primary health care that GPs deliver makes an enormous difference to people," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"(This) happens to be good for the taxpayer as well because ... a slight condition dealt with early, treated properly, ensures it doesn't become an acute condition."

At Least 50 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Air Strike That Killed Hamas Commander

At least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander have been killed at a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip by Israeli airstrikes.
An Italian region is so keen to build its population, and as a result, they're offering people almost $44,000 AUD to move there.
A pie lover shared their favourite way of indulging in the Aussie classic, serving the pies with tomato sauce, cheese and a side of white rice, before mixing everything up into one meaty mess.