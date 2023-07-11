The Project

Meaning Behind The Word ‘Twix’ Leaves Chocolate Fans Floored

Popular chocolate treat Twix has come out to share what the word means, and people are shocked.

Turns out, the delicious confectionery item produced by parent company Mars wasn’t just a random made-up word. There’s actually a meaning behind it.

A Twitter user asked the official confectionery account back in 2018, “I read that ‘Twix’ is short for ‘twin biscuit sticks.’ Can you confirm or deny this?

Twix replied, “Close! It’s short for ‘twin sticks’."

The resurfaced tweet had people shocked about the real meaning behind the word.

“You think you know everything, and then…” one person wrote.

“I only just found out that Twix stands for twin stix [sticks]. I feel so confused about the world I thought I knew.”

Twix was first produced in Britain in 1967. The chocolate treat became a smash hit as the two chocolate biscuits covered in caramel and chocolate really hit the spot for sweet-tooth Brits.

Another strange ‘history’ behind the confection is that the twin stix are produced in different factories. The Twix website tells the tale of two brothers who were united by the idea of creating a beautiful chocolate bar. But their differences drove them apart, forcing them to divide the company into ‘Left Twix’ and ‘Right Twix’ factories.

