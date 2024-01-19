The Project

Mean Girls Star Shocks Internet After Revealing She Didn't Know Who Kylie Minogue Was

The star of the new Mean Girls film, Reneé Rapp, shocked the internet by revealing on British radio that she doesn't know who Kylie Minogue is.

When asked on Magic Radio, "Who played the Green Fairy in Moulin Rouge the film? It's an Australian pop star," she responded, "I do not know who that is." This shocked both the presenter Olivia Marks and her Australian co-star, Angourie Rice.

What makes it even worse is that Reneé thought the Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer was a winemaker and not the Pop Princess we all know and love.

"Does she have prosecco now?" was her response when told the answer.

While Reneé is the one copping the most flak online, her other co-stars are equally as clueless, with Auli'i Cravalho whispering, "I don't know who that is either?" and Avantika Vandanapu proclaiming ", I thought she was European."

But filled with national pride, Angourie stood up for Kylie. "You don't know Padam Padam? You don't know Spinning Around? Ok, we'll have a chat later".

No word yet on whether the cast knows who Dannii is.

