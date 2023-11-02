Mean Girls Reunite In A Fetch New US Advert

The gang from Mean Girls (minus Rachel McAdams) have reprised their iconic Mean Girls roles for a Black Friday sales advert for Walmart.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert appear as Cady, Karen and Gretchen, with cameos from Daniel Franzese (Damien) and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin).

The original trio go back to North Shore High School, but this time in the present, with Gretchen as the mum of the modern-day- Mean Girls, Cady as a guidance counsellor, and Karen still predicting the weather.

The trio are still saying ‘fetch’ and ‘grool’, and of course, wearing pink on Wednesdays.

The new popular group even do the original ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ dance in the school hall.

The two-minute advert is a fun nostalgia trip, with the added hocking of Black Friday deals thrown in.

Image: Walmart