The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mean Girls Reunite In A Fetch New US Advert

Mean Girls Reunite In A Fetch New US Advert

On Black Friday, we wear pink.

The gang from Mean Girls (minus Rachel McAdams) have reprised their iconic Mean Girls roles for a Black Friday sales advert for Walmart.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert appear as Cady, Karen and Gretchen, with cameos from Daniel Franzese (Damien) and Rajiv Surendra (Kevin).

The original trio go back to North Shore High School, but this time in the present, with Gretchen as the mum of the modern-day- Mean Girls, Cady as a guidance counsellor, and Karen still predicting the weather.

The trio are still saying ‘fetch’ and ‘grool’, and of course, wearing pink on Wednesdays.

The new popular group even do the original ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ dance in the school hall.

The two-minute advert is a fun nostalgia trip, with the added hocking of Black Friday deals thrown in.

Image: Walmart

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage
NEXT STORY

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

    The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

    The Beatles will release their final ever song on Thursday, and the video for it will include "unseen" footage of the band.
    Coles And Woolworths Share The Honours At Choice's Shonky Awards

    Coles And Woolworths Share The Honours At Choice's Shonky Awards

    Coles and Woolworths are sharing the honours at this year's Shonky Awards.
    Woman Sells Wedding Ring On Marketplace And Gets Flooded With Cringey First Date Requests

    Woman Sells Wedding Ring On Marketplace And Gets Flooded With Cringey First Date Requests

    Camille, a newly single woman from the US, decided to pop her wedding ring on Facebook Marketplace after her marriage break-up, and what happened next shocked her.
    Adelaide Pub Apologises After Cocktail Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Slammed

    Adelaide Pub Apologises After Cocktail Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Slammed

    A pub in Adelaide has issued an apology after a planned tribute for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry backfired.
    Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

    Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

    Heidi Klum has once again proven that she is the Queen of Halloween at her annual Halloween party with an incredible peacock costume.