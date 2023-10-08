Mean Girls Reunion Rumoured To Be In The Works

Paparazzi photos have captured three of The Plastics, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, filming what is believed to be an advertisement for the Super Bowl.

This theory is circulating because people believe only a Super Bowl ad could have enough of a budget to have three huge celebrities. But the game is not until February 2024. Other theories believe that it could be a Pepsi advertisement.

Lohan was seen holding a sign that read, “Plastics Club Member, Est 2004. On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Page Six has reported that The Plastics, Lohan, Chabert, Seyfried and Rachel McAdams are all keen to return for a musical adaptation of the film.

However, a “highly placed production source” has reportedly said that talks have been stalled due to a “disrespectful salary offer.”

The foursome has remained close since the movie, which was written by comedian Tina Fey, was released in 2004.

Fey and co-star, Tim Meadows, would be reprising their original roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall for the musical movie. This was revealed during an interview Fey had on Late Night With Seth Meyers.