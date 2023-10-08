The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mean Girls Reunion Rumoured To Be In The Works

Mean Girls Reunion Rumoured To Be In The Works

The stars of the cult classic film Mean Girls have been spotted together, sparking rumours of a reunion movie. That would be so fetch.

Paparazzi photos have captured three of The Plastics, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, filming what is believed to be an advertisement for the Super Bowl. 

This theory is circulating because people believe only a Super Bowl ad could have enough of a budget to have three huge celebrities. But the game is not until February 2024. Other theories believe that it could be a Pepsi advertisement. 

Lohan was seen holding a sign that read, “Plastics Club Member, Est 2004. On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Page Six has reported that The Plastics, Lohan, Chabert, Seyfried and Rachel McAdams are all keen to return for a musical adaptation of the film. 

However, a “highly placed production source” has reportedly said that talks have been stalled due to a “disrespectful salary offer.”

The foursome has remained close since the movie, which was written by comedian Tina Fey, was released in 2004. 

Fey and co-star, Tim Meadows, would be reprising their original roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall for the musical movie. This was revealed during an interview Fey had on Late Night With Seth Meyers. 

Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash
NEXT STORY

Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash

Kmart To Trial New Checkout Location After Customer Backlash

One Kmart location in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs is undergoing a trial of cash registers being moved from the centre of the store, to the exit.
Thieves Get Away With Over AU$30,000 Worth Of Useless Shoes

Thieves Get Away With Over AU$30,000 Worth Of Useless Shoes

A vintage store robbery in Nebraska went terribly wrong after the thieves stole nearly $30,000 of shoes, but they were all for the left foot.
Luna Takes Top Spot As Australia’s Most Popular Dog Name

Luna Takes Top Spot As Australia’s Most Popular Dog Name

Australia’s most popular dog names for the year have been revealed, with Luna taking out the number one spot.
Ange Postecoglou Takes Unbeaten Tottenham To Top Of Premier League Table

Ange Postecoglou Takes Unbeaten Tottenham To Top Of Premier League Table

Ange Postecoglou has declared his Tottenham team are laying the foundations and have achieved nothing yet despite climbing to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Luton after being reduced to 10 men.
Aussie Oscar Piastri Takes First Victory In Formula 1, Winning Sprint Race In Qatar

Aussie Oscar Piastri Takes First Victory In Formula 1, Winning Sprint Race In Qatar

Australian rookie Oscar Piastri has claimed the biggest win of his career with victory in the Formula One sprint race in Qatar as Max Verstappen finished second and secured the F1 world championship for a third straight year.