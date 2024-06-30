The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

MDMA To Be Used As Trauma Treatment

MDMA To Be Used As Trauma Treatment

For the late-night club crowd, it's a four-letter word for euphoria. But now MDMA is being used as a clinical treatment for trauma.

Approved for PTSD by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in July last year, a Sydney clinic has become the first in the state to use medical-grade MDMA on clients outside of a clinical trial.

A patient is given a dose of MDMA in a clinic with a psychiatrist

The drug releases ‘feel-good’ hormones like dopamine and serotonin that boost emotions like self-awareness and empathy, setting the scene for sufferers to discuss difficult emotions without being re-traumatised.

Patients like Shannon Foster have struggled with PTSD resulting from childhood and intergenerational family trauma.

After a decade of seeing a psychotherapist, earlier this month Shannon tried the new therapy.

Shannon told The Project it was a “very physical experience”.

“You get this sense, this feeling of just complete calm over your entire body and you're not numb or paralysed but your body is pain free and have no idea how heavy our human body is and 

it's euphoric and beautiful,” she said.

Shannon said it was a “different experience to the party drug”, and said it was a “medical experience”. “(It’s) an experience where it was very well managed. I had to make sure I had a whole lot of different health checks and I was with therapists I had been working with for over 10 years,” she said.”

Shannon said it was “quite powerful” in helping her heal.

“It's on a whole other sort of plane, an express and intention version but brings you to places and spaces with closure and clarity that 10 years of therapy can sometimes not quite get you there,” Shannon said. “It's when you're very stuck and there's just that block there that you just can't quite get yourself through, particularly with trauma.”

Joe Biden In Damage Control After Disastrous Debate
NEXT STORY

Joe Biden In Damage Control After Disastrous Debate

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Joe Biden In Damage Control After Disastrous Debate

    Joe Biden In Damage Control After Disastrous Debate

    Joe Biden is in damage control, with no choice but to acknowledge his disastrous debate against Donald Trump.
    One In Five Aussies Have Dropped Their Phone In The Toilet

    One In Five Aussies Have Dropped Their Phone In The Toilet

    A new survey has revealed that a whopping 84 per cent of Gen Zs take their phone to the loo while only 16 per cent of Boomers do, and one in five Aussies have dropped their phone in the toilet.
    Woman Divorces Husband The Day After Their Wedding After He Smashed Her Face Into Cake

    Woman Divorces Husband The Day After Their Wedding After He Smashed Her Face Into Cake

    A woman ended her relationship the day after she got married after the groom went against her one request and smashed her face into cake.
    Residents Outraged As Byron Bay’s ‘Clothing Optional’ Beach Set To Close

    Residents Outraged As Byron Bay’s ‘Clothing Optional’ Beach Set To Close

    Northern Rivers residents are outraged as the clothing-optional beach on Tyagarah Nature Reserve will be shut down.
    Thousands Take Part In Spanish Town's Annual Battle Of Wine

    Thousands Take Part In Spanish Town's Annual Battle Of Wine

    More than 8000 people have taken in the annual Battle of Wine at Haro, the capital of Spain's La Rioja region.