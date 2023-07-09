McLaren’s New ‘Rocket Ship’ Blasts Aussie F1 Driver Oscar Piastri Into Third Place In Qualifying At The British GP

With Piastri's British teammate Lando Norris lining up on the front row alongside Red Bull's pole-sitter and runaway championship leader Max Verstappen, there were whoops and high-fives all round in the McLaren camp which hasn't had much to cheer this season.

It’s a huge leap for the Aussie driver, who has placed outside the Top 10 for most of the season.

"To pull that off in Q3 (the final phase) like that was a mega result and obviously both of us have now got the new bits on our car and they're working very well," Piastri told reporters after qualifying on Saturday.

"It's a very special moment, to be in the top three," added the 2021 Formula Two champion.

"It's been a couple of years since I've been to one of these (top-three) press conferences, so it's nice to be back."

The qualifying was the best so far of Piastri's fledgling Formula One career and he recognised it also as a "massive confidence boost"

"I've made a few mistakes in Q3 through the year so it's nice to have a solid lap on the board and to have it for P3 as well is even better," he said.

"It's just nice to be fighting for much higher positions now.

"In the races, I still need to figure a few things out which will come with time. So that's a big focus, but I'm very happy at the moment to be up here in P3."

