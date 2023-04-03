McDonald's Tease Fans With The 'McFry Burger' On April Fools' Day And It Backfires

Maccas has long used April 1 to tease its fans, from the McPickle Burger to the Three Fries portion for the mate that "just wants a few". But this year's prank, the McFry Burger, set fast food fans' hearts a flutter.

"The ultimate Mac-hack now comes made to order, as we take the classic Quarter Pounder and stack it with Australia's fave fries," Maccas posted on social media.

"No mess. No fuss. No worries. We've made it so you don't have to!

"Get your hands on the McFry today. Available until yesterday."

Fans were quick to voice their disappointment that it was just a joke.

"April Fools aside, this actually sounds like a friggen awesome burger, I might actually buy Maccas for once," on person said.

"This better not be April fools, I hate having to pack the fries in myself," said another.

A cheeky reply from the McDonald's Facebook account said a "McFry DIY kit" would work, by simply buying a quarter-pounder meal.