McDonald’s Staff Reveal The Pressure Facing Drive-Thru Crews

As a customer, for me, that's ideal. I don't like small talk; I just want my stuff and to crawl back to the hole from whence I came.

However, the idea that these poor employees — many of whom are under the age of 21 — are being worked to the bone and scrutinised around the clock sickens me.

In my mind, all fast food employees live the lives of Dante and Randall working at Moobs in Clerks 2, and anything to the contrary doesn't sit well.

Least of all, this particular employee's account of being "pushed beyond our limits".

The staff member wrote on Reddit that the crew at their Melbourne McDonalds were under intense pressure to beat timers set at each stage of their service and faced being "yelled at" if they failed to meet them.

"As a McDonald's worker, we're pushed beyond our limits to beat 'times' up on the screens; the moment you come through the drive-thru, a timer starts," they posted.

They said, "The same thing happens when you go to the first window to pay for your meal and the next window to grab your food."

The post went on, "We get yelled at and pushed so hard until we beat those times. We sadly can't have a conversation with any customers, even when there are no other customers around, and we're not busy, because we have to rush everybody along to keep the times high."

And from the responses the post received from former and present McDonald's employees, this is a common theme across the board.

A number of these employees sympathised with the worker, revealing more details about the "Drive Thru Scoreboard" (DTS) running in stores.

"You were also introduced to the actual scoreboard that went up in stores, where you could see LIVE, how your store compared to other stores all across the state/country," they wrote and claimed that this led to "immense pressure" on managers to have the best store.

Additionally, the only thing anyone cares about is the numbers.

I appreciate efficiency as much as anyone else, but I don't think I'm alone in saying I'd gladly wait a few more minutes for my food if it meant these young employees weren't feeling so worked to the bone that they have to take to posting anonymously on Reddit to voice their concerns.