McDonald’s Reveals New Dipping Sauces To Celebrate FIFA Women’s World Cup

McDonald’s has revealed that four new dipping sauces will bring Chicken McNuggets to “a whole new level” to mark the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off tomorrow in Australia and New Zealand, inspiring the flavours of the new sauces.

“Crispy Chicken McNuggets coupled with Macca’s famous dipping sauces is an iconic duo that gets mouths watering everywhere,” McDonald’s Australia group brand manager, Lancy Hynh, said.

The first two sauces released nationwide are Wasabi Flavoured Mayo and an Outback BBQ Sauce.

“From today, you will be able to dip your Chicken McNuggets into two limited edition sauces for new and exciting flavour experiences that are sure to get tastebuds tingling,” Hynh said.

“From spicy to tangy, there is a sauce for everyone, so, get dipping!”

The two sauces will be available in all Macca’s, on the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery from Wednesday, July 19, while stocks last.

The other two sauce flavours will be revealed next month.

