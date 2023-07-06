McDonald's Launches Wedding Menu And It Could Be Coming To Australia

The fast food chain is launching a wedding menu in Jakarta, Indonesia for those who can't tie the knot with a nugget by their side.

For less than AU$350, newlyweds can serve their guests a minimum order of 200 pieces from different options.

The options include 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of nuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

"Make wedding moments unforgettable," McDonald's advertises the wedding menu.

Rizki Haryadi, from McDonald's Indonesia said the menu is not for eat-in dining, but to cater at other venues.

"There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost," he said.

"The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering, with prices starting from $350 with a minimum purchase of 200 products."

Depending on the success of the menu in Indonesia, it could be expanded around the world.

