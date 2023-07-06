The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

McDonald's Launches Wedding Menu And It Could Be Coming To Australia

McDonald's Launches Wedding Menu And It Could Be Coming To Australia

Maccas lovers, there's a new wedding catering option just for you.

The fast food chain is launching a wedding menu in Jakarta, Indonesia for those who can't tie the knot with a nugget by their side.

For less than AU$350, newlyweds can serve their guests a minimum order of 200 pieces from different options.

The options include 100 chicken burgers and 100 boxes of nuggets or 100 cheeseburgers and 100 chicken fingers.

"Make wedding moments unforgettable," McDonald's advertises the wedding menu.

Rizki Haryadi, from McDonald's Indonesia said the menu is not for eat-in dining, but to cater at other venues.

"There are other service options as well, where we can also provide food stalls at an additional cost," he said.

"The wedding package is not for holding a wedding at a McD store, but only for food, such as catering, with prices starting from $350 with a minimum purchase of 200 products."

Depending on the success of the menu in Indonesia, it could be expanded around the world.

Image: McDonald's

Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was
NEXT STORY

Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    Colosseum Vandal Didn't Understand How Important the Colosseum Was

    We've all made mistakes in our lives, but probably none of us have made one so astronomical that it's made international news.
    Weetabix Ends Milk Or Cereal First Debate With A Very Controversial Answer

    Weetabix Ends Milk Or Cereal First Debate With A Very Controversial Answer

    British cereal giant Weetabix has finally settled the debate of what goes in the bowl first, the cereal or milk.
    Cost Of Living Crisis is Forcing Divorced Couples To Live Together

    Cost Of Living Crisis is Forcing Divorced Couples To Live Together

    The cost-of-living crisis has been a real pain in the butt. Everything is expensive; it’s hard to keep fuel in your car and food on the table.
    Tourist Becomes Obsessed With Iconic Aussie ‘Tradie’ Shirt And Returns To Australia To Buy Them

    Tourist Becomes Obsessed With Iconic Aussie ‘Tradie’ Shirt And Returns To Australia To Buy Them

    For one tourist from Singapore, it wasn’t Australia’s beautiful scenery or iconic buildings that made him happy; it was our iconic tradie shirt.
    Experts May Have Figured Out Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarms

    Experts May Have Figured Out Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarms

    Experts believe they’ve discovered the reason why we seem to always wake up before our alarms go off in the morning.