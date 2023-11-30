The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

McDonald’s Launch Adult Happy Meals Featuring 90s-Inspired Toys

McDonald’s Launch Adult Happy Meals Featuring 90s-Inspired Toys

McDonald’s has announced their upcoming limited edition adult boxes will bring back the beloved “McNugget Buddies” toys that were cherished by kids in the 80s and 90s.

In a collaboration with influencer and DJ Kerwin Frost, each “Kerwin Frost Box” will include one of six “reimagined McNugget Buddies” with a mix-and-match outfit, along with fries, a drink and either a Big Mac or ten chicken nuggets.

The revamped toys live in “Frost Way” and are inspired by the streetwear influencers' lives growing up in Harlem, including one modelled after Frost himself. 

Available from December 11 in the United States, the box will be available in select markets globally but it is unclear whether they will make their way to Australia. 

Frost will also be selling merchandise to mark the collaboration, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Harlem Arts Alliance. 

Home Alone Revealed As The Most Rewatched Christmas Movie
NEXT STORY

Home Alone Revealed As The Most Rewatched Christmas Movie

Advertisement

Related Articles

Home Alone Revealed As The Most Rewatched Christmas Movie

Home Alone Revealed As The Most Rewatched Christmas Movie

A new poll has revealed that over 30 years after its release, Home Alone is still the go-to holiday film, ahead of beloved classics like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story.
Southeast Australia Braces To Be Lashed By More Wild Weather, With Flash Flood Warnings In Place

Southeast Australia Braces To Be Lashed By More Wild Weather, With Flash Flood Warnings In Place

Southeast Australia is bracing for more wild weather after being lashed by storms on Wednesday.
Australian NBA Player Josh Giddey Investigated By Police Over Allegations of Improper Relationship

Australian NBA Player Josh Giddey Investigated By Police Over Allegations of Improper Relationship

Australian NBA player Josh Giddey is being investigated by police in the U.S. after allegations the Oklahoma City Thunder player had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
Spotify Wrapped For 2023 Is Here, And No Surprise That Taylor Swift Is On Top

Spotify Wrapped For 2023 Is Here, And No Surprise That Taylor Swift Is On Top

It's nearly the end of the year, which means one thing. Spotify Wrapped is here.
World Famous Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Faces $1bn Lawsuit Over Cryptocurrency Advert

World Famous Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Faces $1bn Lawsuit Over Cryptocurrency Advert

One of the world's most famous footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo, is facing a class action lawsuit in the US over his promotion of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.