McDonald’s Launch Adult Happy Meals Featuring 90s-Inspired Toys

In a collaboration with influencer and DJ Kerwin Frost, each “Kerwin Frost Box” will include one of six “reimagined McNugget Buddies” with a mix-and-match outfit, along with fries, a drink and either a Big Mac or ten chicken nuggets.

The revamped toys live in “Frost Way” and are inspired by the streetwear influencers' lives growing up in Harlem, including one modelled after Frost himself.

Available from December 11 in the United States, the box will be available in select markets globally but it is unclear whether they will make their way to Australia.

Frost will also be selling merchandise to mark the collaboration, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Harlem Arts Alliance.