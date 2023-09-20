The Project

McDonald's & KFC Could Face Chicken Shortage As Supplier Strikes

Australia could face a significant chicken shortage as workers at the largest poultry producer prepare for industrial action.

More than 1000 workers at Ingham’s, who supply Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, KFC, McDonald’s and Subway, will strike for 24 hours on Friday to attempt to secure a 6 per cent pay rise annually for the next three years.

The United Workers Union (UWU) said the workers were prepared to take further action unless Ingham's met them with a ‘respectable agreement’.

“(If the action keeps going), most definitely, it will have a big impact on supplies. Even the stoppages over Friday are going to have an impact on supplies. That’s a fact,” UWU national secretary Tim Kennedy told The Australian.

It’s been a while since the excitement and mayhem that Krispy Kreme doughnuts used to incite, but it seems like someone’s still interested.
