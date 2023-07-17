McDonald’s Is Opening The World’s First Giant Fries Restaurant In Sydney

Chippie-lovers will be able to get limited edition ‘Sauces of the World’ from the ‘Fry-Thru’ located at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.

Macca’s will also be launching other experiences outside stadiums in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Customers will also be able to snag new Panini Football Stickers Happy Meals.

There will also be an interactive photo booth where fans will receive a collectable card that can be personalised by name, location, match and choice of skill.

“We are excited to create unforgettable experiences for fans across the country at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” brand manager for McDonald’s Australia, David Morris, said.

“Based in Darling Harbour, our giant Macca’s Fries, also known as the Fry-Thru, is the perfect spot for all football fans to come together to fuel up on our iconic Fries before or after a game.

“We look forward to bringing people together and uniting fans from across the world through our shared love of football and Macca’s.”