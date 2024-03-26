The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Sprite Over Backlash To Zero Sugar Option

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Sprite Over Backlash To Zero Sugar Option

It took nearly two years, by McDonald’s has backflipped on its decision to axe Sprite from its menus.

The fast food giant is bringing the popular soft drink back after taking it off their menus in October 2022.

Sprite was replaced by Sprite Zero Sugar, but now McDonald’s has reversed that decision after customer backlash.

“In response to customer feedback, McDonald’s will be transitioning from Sprite Zero Sugar to Sprite across restaurants nationwide from April to June,” a spokesperson told news.com.au.

“We regularly review and evolve our menu to meet changing consumer tastes and preferences.

“At McDonald’s, we are committed to providing great tasting, great value food and drinks our customers know and love.”

The spokesperson added that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar And Frozen Coke Zero Sugar will remain on the menu.

Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students
NEXT STORY

Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students

    Study Reveals University Marks May Be Being Too Soft On Students

    If you went to university, chances are you would have been pretty chuffed with a distinction.
    Millions Of Aussies Looking For Second Job As Cost Of Living Bites

    Millions Of Aussies Looking For Second Job As Cost Of Living Bites

    Among the most significant issues facing Aussies in 2024 is the cost of living crisis.
    Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

    Kitchen Appreciation Fees Becoming The Norm In Restaurants Across The World

    If, like me, you read that a couple of times before landing on, “Isn’t that tips?” then you’d be wrong.
    Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

    Man Shocked After Receiving Botched SpongeBob Birthday Cake

    A man was left speechless after receiving his SpongeBob SquarePants themed birthday cake.
    US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

    US Man Arrested For Continuously Complaining About Son's Homework

    A man in the US is facing criminal charges after repeatedly calling his son's school to complain about the amount of homework his son was getting.