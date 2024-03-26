McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Sprite Over Backlash To Zero Sugar Option

The fast food giant is bringing the popular soft drink back after taking it off their menus in October 2022.

Sprite was replaced by Sprite Zero Sugar, but now McDonald’s has reversed that decision after customer backlash.

“In response to customer feedback, McDonald’s will be transitioning from Sprite Zero Sugar to Sprite across restaurants nationwide from April to June,” a spokesperson told news.com.au.

“We regularly review and evolve our menu to meet changing consumer tastes and preferences.

“At McDonald’s, we are committed to providing great tasting, great value food and drinks our customers know and love.”

The spokesperson added that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar And Frozen Coke Zero Sugar will remain on the menu.