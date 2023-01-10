McDonalds Introduces New Potato Menu Item, But The Name Has Divided Aussies

McDonald's Australia, affectionately known as Maccas, has introduced a delicious new potato offering to the menu - but Aussies are torn on the name.

For some reason, we tend to get impassioned over whether we call these battered slices of potato a scallop, cake or fritter.

For the fast food giant, they’ve opted for the name scallop.

Regardless of the name, any form of deep-fried, salted potato is a win in my book.

The fast-food giant is debuting “potato scallops with chicken salt” at restaurants from January 11.