McDonalds Introduces New Potato Menu Item, But The Name Has Divided Aussies

Potato scallop, potato cake, potato fritter? What you call it usually gives away what your home state is, but for the national food giant, they’ve gone with potato scallop, so do you agree?

McDonald's Australia, affectionately known as Maccas, has introduced a delicious new potato offering to the menu - but Aussies are torn on the name.

For some reason, we tend to get impassioned over whether we call these battered slices of potato a scallop, cake or fritter.

For the fast food giant, they’ve opted for the name scallop.

Regardless of the name, any form of deep-fried, salted potato is a win in my book.

The fast-food giant is debuting “potato scallops with chicken salt” at restaurants from January 11.

Andrew Tate Denied Bail From Romanian Police

