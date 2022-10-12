McDonald's Introduces Happy Meals For Adults In America, But Employees Aren't So Happy

Remember the thrill of ordering a Happy Meal from McDonald's as a kid? The excitement of which little toy you'd be getting, plus being injected with that massive hit of sugar and salt? How did our parents ever get us to sleep?

Well, American grownups have been hit with the introduction of the "adult" Happy Meal.

I mean, sure, it's not called that, and also… It'd sound a bit dodgy if it was. I mean, the toy in an "adult" Happy meal sounds like it could possibly require batteries and make you happy in an entirely different way.

U.S. streetwear brand 'Cactus Plant Flea Market' has teamed up with Mcdonald's to supply a collectable toy of either Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie or Cactus Buddy (whatever that is).

The demand for the meals (which include either a Big Mac or 10-piece nuggets, fries and a drink) has been off the charts, which, along with the recent demand for superhero films, again proves that everyone has decided to be permanently 8 years old from now on.

God help us all.

So popular has the meal been, that now Mcdonald's employees have had their stress levels multiplied several times, and they've been venting all over the internet about how much harder this nostalgia kick has made their lives.

First, they've gotta deal with idiots like me who request the pickle be taken out of the cheeseburger, and now this.

You gotta feel for them.

And if you're one of the grownup babies who's now asking, "When are these nerd-pacifier meals going on sale in Australia?" you're currently out of luck.

At the moment, there are no plans to introduce them down under, so you man-children will have to grab a burger and fries, duck into Toys R Us and grab yourself a teddy bear or something, and make your damn meal before mummy picks you up.