McDonald's India Stops Serving Tomatoes After Almost 300% Price Increase

Usually costing roughly 40 US cents a kilo, the cost has ballooned out to over $US 2.

Not only has the price of the staple food item increased, but there are supply shortages and quality concerns.

The country has also been experiencing heavy monsoon rains that have disrupted transport and distribution services, according to the Indian government.

Notices posted in two New Delhi restaurants stated, "Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes that pass our stringent quality checks."

"We are forced to serve you products without tomatoes."

The restaurants have not mentioned how long they will remit tomatoes from the menu.

Vegetable vendor Vijay Sharma spoke to Reuters and explained that he had seen a decrease in sales of the vegetable, dropping from 40 kilograms to five kilograms.

"Most of my customers have stopped buying tomatoes. Now, I only bring five kilos."