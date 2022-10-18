McDonald’s Customers Angry Over Decision To Scrap Sprite For Sprite Zero

Popular NSW-based food blogger Russ Eats revealed on TikTok that Sprite was no longer on sale at Maccas, stating the news was “devastating”.

https://www.tiktok.com/@russ.eats/video/7155755056690728194?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

“Over the last couple of weeks, I have had comments posted on my TikTok that they had noticed Maccas only had Sprite Zero,” Russ told news.com.au.

“So I thought I would go straight to the source for the truth.” Russ attempted to order a Sprite with his meal, only to see that it was no longer available.

Russ’ comment section saw mixed responses, with some stating they were happy with the news as they believe Sprite Zero ‘tastes better anyway.”

Some joked they would now be switching to Hungry Jacks, whilst other commenters.

Others were confused why the franchise could not offer both drinks.