Mcdonald's Causes A Nationwide Divide As Customers Try To Rename Their New Potato Scallops

McDonald’s new potato menu item has caused a nationwide divide to reignite the state v state battle over potato scallops/cakes/fritters.

McDonald’s has inadvertently reignited a long-running feud within Australia’s various states and territories with the launch of its newest menu item, the McDonald’s Potato Scallops.

The fast-food giant debuted “potato scallops with chicken salt” at restaurants on January 11.

This swiftly sparked a fierce argument over the name.

Diners in Victoria are insisting the item is a “potato cake”, while those in SA are adamant it’s a “potato fritter”.

However, those in NSW and Queensland agree the deep-fried potato slice, which is coated in crunchy tempura batter, is a potato scallop.

Now the debate has reached new heights, as a sign at a Macca’s drive-through proves, with one social media user declaring the potato-related debate highlights Australia’s “regional contention”.

A photo of the makeshift sign has been shared to Reddit which reads: “We have sold out of the Potato Scallops. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

But someone has crossed out ‘scallops’ and written ‘cakes’ underneath, in a blatant display of state pride.

Commenters on the thread joked that Maccas was “trying to start a civil war” at this point, and it was marketing genius to have everyone talking about the product name.

Although the name may be dividing opinion, the actual product isn’t living up to the height.

“Regardless of the name, I think it can be agreed that the macca’s potato cakes/scallops/fritters are foul and don’t live up to either name,” one person said.

