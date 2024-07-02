The Project

McDonald's Breakfast Hours Shortened Amid Bird Flu Egg Shortage

Mass egg shortages have forced McDonald's to change its breakfast hours as farmers across the country battle to stop the spread of bird flu.

The fast food giant confirmed on Tuesday that breakfast offerings will temporarily end at 10.30 am instead of midday.

"We are carefully managing supply of eggs due to the current industry challenges," a spokesperson said.

"We're continuing to work closely with our network of Aussie farmers, producers and suppliers as the industry comes together to manage this challenge."

All menu items, including those egg-based options, will remain available to customers throughout the shortened breakfast window.

Hash browns will be available all day.

The change comes as eight farms in Victoria, two in NSW and one in the ACT have been forced to close in a bid to stop the spread of avian flu.

More than one million chickens and ducks have been culled due to the outbreaks.

Melbourne Royal Show will postpone this year's poultry competition because of the outbreaks.

Last year's competition involved more than 1200 chickens, ducks and turkeys.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding and continued support," a statement from organisers read.

"We look forward to welcoming you back when the Melbourne Royal poultry competition recommences."

Woolworths customers were last week limited to two cartons of eggs in NSW, ACT and Victoria as the outbreak stifled supplies.

Coles introduced a similar policy earlier in June.

With AAP.

