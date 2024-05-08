McDonald’s Australia Introduce New Wavy Fries To The Menu

The new Wavy Fries are crinkle cut and thicker than traditional Maccas fries, with foodies taking to social media to document their hunt for the new hot chips.

TikTok user Ness, who runs popular account dessertaddictsanonymous, was disappointed when her order of Wavy Fries was only half-full.

“The Wavy Fries tasted like a thinner version of potato wedges,” Ness said in the video, adding in the caption that “overall I thought the Wavy Fries taste nice, but I was not McLovin' it”.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told news.com.au that the chain is trialling the product in select stores.

“McDonald’s Australia is currently trialling Wavy Fries in select restaurants across New South Wales,” the spokesperson said.

“We look forward to hearing our customers’ feedback and sharing more details in the future.”

So far savvy snackers have spotted the offering at McDonald’s locations in Peachtree, St Ives, Northmead, and Mount Colah.