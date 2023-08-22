The Project

McDonald’s Announces They Will Release A Milo McFlurry This Year

McDonald’s has confirmed that they will release a Milo McFlurry later in the year after it leaked on social media.

We all know that milo and ice cream is one of the most iconic and delicious Aussie desserts to ever be created, so it makes sense that the fast food giant would give it their own McTwist.

A Macca’s spokesperson told news.com.au that the iconic dessert will be hitting the menu in 2023 but has not yet confirmed a release date.

However, from the initial leaks, the promotion guide image suggests that it will be released around the end of September.

“We’re excited to confirm that the McFlurry made with MILO will be introduced to the menu later this year, for a limited time only,” the spokesperson told

news.com.au. “We look forward to announcing more details soon.”

Astronomers Hoping For Messages From Aliens On Wednesday

