The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

McDonald’s Announces The Chicken McMuffin Is Hitting Australian Stores

McDonald’s Announces The Chicken McMuffin Is Hitting Australian Stores

A new Maccas breakfast item is finally making its way across the ditch to Australia.

The Chicken McMuffin is hitting McDonald’s in Australia after being served in New Zealand with great success.

According to a statement to news.com.au, the Chicken McMuffin will feature “a crispy coated Chicken Patty with 100 per cent Aussie Chicken Breast, creamy McChicken Sauce on a toasted English muffin”.

“While the Chicken and Bacon McMuffin is also topped with a Rasher Bacon for that extra crunch,” the spokesperson said.

“Following the success of the New Zealand menu, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Chicken McMuffin range to our customers. Our friends over the ditch loved it, and we hope our customers do too!”

The BLT McMuffin has also returned to Aussie menus, like the other McMuffin varieties, will be available for purchase until midday.

Image: McDonald's/Getty

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive
NEXT STORY

Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

    Full English Breakfast Might Make You More Attractive

    It turns out that breakfast is not only the most important meal of the day, but it might also improve your love life.
    Scientists Say De-Extinction Of Woolly Mammoth Could Be As Soon As 2028

    Scientists Say De-Extinction Of Woolly Mammoth Could Be As Soon As 2028

    Jurassic Park might be one step closer to reality, with researchers claiming to have made a major scientific breakthrough that they say could see the woolly mammoth brought back to life as early as 2028.
    Some Labradors Have a Genetic Mutation Which Makes Them Fatter

    Some Labradors Have a Genetic Mutation Which Makes Them Fatter

    According to scientists, some Labradors may be genetically fatter than others because of a gene mutation.
    Travis Kelce Reveals All About Whirlwind Trip To Australia

    Travis Kelce Reveals All About Whirlwind Trip To Australia

    Travis Kelce has spoken about his whirlwind trip down under on his podcast, telling brother Jason that “Australia did not disappoint”.
    Alec Baldwin's Rust Armourer Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting

    Alec Baldwin's Rust Armourer Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting

    A New Mexico jury has found Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.