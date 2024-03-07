McDonald’s Announces The Chicken McMuffin Is Hitting Australian Stores

The Chicken McMuffin is hitting McDonald’s in Australia after being served in New Zealand with great success.

According to a statement to news.com.au, the Chicken McMuffin will feature “a crispy coated Chicken Patty with 100 per cent Aussie Chicken Breast, creamy McChicken Sauce on a toasted English muffin”.

“While the Chicken and Bacon McMuffin is also topped with a Rasher Bacon for that extra crunch,” the spokesperson said.

“Following the success of the New Zealand menu, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Chicken McMuffin range to our customers. Our friends over the ditch loved it, and we hope our customers do too!”

The BLT McMuffin has also returned to Aussie menus, like the other McMuffin varieties, will be available for purchase until midday.

