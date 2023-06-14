Mayor Of London’s Staff Banned From Calling People ‘Male & ‘Female’

The inclusivity guide was leaked to The Sun newspaper, stating that the terms male and female are ‘dated and medicalised’ terminology.

It advised that 'female humans are called girls and/or women', while 'male humans are called boys and/or men'. It further suggested that City Hall staff drop the phrase ‘ladies and gentlemen’ in favour of a term that 'doesn’t exclude non-binary people'.

Workers have also been informed that, as they push for inclusivity, ‘not all women have periods’.

When dealing with the issue of the lack of access to sanitary and menstrual hygiene products, the staff of City Hall are required to use the term ‘people affected by period poverty' as some non-binary people and trans men may have periods too.

Migrants now cannot be referred to as ‘illegal’ but instead ‘undocumented’ people or those with ‘insecure immigration status’.

The document continues to say, "Remember, we are all Londoners. Don’t make a distinction between ‘migrants’ and ‘Londoners'."

Tory politician Miriam Cates labelled the language directory as ‘absurd’.

Conservative politician Tom Hunt added, "This is the sort of nonsense that would be imposed on the whole country if Labour were ever to get into power," he said.

But despite the heavy criticism the inclusivity guide has received from opposing politicians and people online, a spokesperson for the Greater London Authority defended the document and explained it aims to promote linguistic ‘precision’.