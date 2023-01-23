The Project

Maya Rudolph Will Replace M&M's Talking 'Spokescandies' In The U.S Following Backlash

M&M's have been accused by right-wing media outlets in the U.S. of 'polarising' 'woke' advertising from their iconic 'spokescandies' in their new 'flip the status quo' campaign. The backlash has seen M&M's take an 'indefinite

Right-wing media outlets like Tucker Carlson's Fox News segment called out M&M's in recent weeks following their 'Flip The Status Quo' campaign.

The campaign was focused on supporting women in creative industries, raising money to support marginalised women and saw M&M's introduce limited edition candy bags featuring three female 'spokescandies'.

The backlash focused on how M&M's campaign was 'woke' with some media commentators bizarrely accusing M&M's of making their candy mascots' less sexy' after they replaced the green spokescandies heels with sneakers.

M&M's responded to the feedback and announced via their social media channels that they will be pausing the use of spokescandies in the U.S. and introducing beloved actor Maya Rudolph in their place.

"In their place, we are proud to introduce a spokesperson America can agree on: the beloved Maya Rudolph. We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong." the statement read.

Rudolph confirmed her excitement about her new gig, stating she has been "I am a lifelong lover of the candy."

"I feel like it's such an honor to be asked to be part of such a legendary brand's campaign," the actress added. "I think little Maya would be thrilled to get to work with M&M's."

