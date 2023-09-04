The Project

Max Verstappen Sets New F1 Record With Victory In Italy

Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula One has continued over the weekend after he completed a record 10th straight victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

It was another flawless performance from Verstappen as the two-time defending champion as he defeated teammate Sergio Perez by 6.802 seconds for a Red Bull one-two.

Verstappen started the race in second position behind Carlos Sainz, but the Dutchman overtook the Spaniard at the start of lap 15 and didn’t look back to win a record 10th victory in a row.

“That’s a nice stat,” Verstappen said on team radio following Sunday’s win.

"I never would have believed that was possible, but we had to work for it today, and that made it definitely a lot more fun," Verstappen said.

The record for most consecutive F1 victories in a season was previously held by Sebastian Vettel, a record that Verstappen matched at the Dutch GP. 

Now, with victory in Italy, Verstappen’s enormous championship lead has extended to 145 points in what has so far been a dominant season for the Dutchman.

Verstappen has won 12 of the 14 races for the unbeaten Red Bull.

Australia’s Oscar Piastri finished outside the points in 12th in his McLaren, a place ahead of fellow Aussie Liam Lawson for AlphaTauri.

With AAP.

Qantas Acknowledges Reputational Damage Following ACCC Allegations

