Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 89

At least 89 people have died from the devastating Maui wildfires, with the death toll expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

The fires that have destroyed the historic town of Lahaina are the deadliest U.S. blaze in 100 years.

Maui county police chief John Pelletier said that cadaver-sniffing dogs had covered only three per cent of the search area. 

“We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles and it is full of our loved ones. And we’ve got 89 so far.” Pelletier said.

Governor Josh Green described the fires as “certainly the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced” and warned that the death toll was anticipated to rise as the search effort continues. 

Crews working through the search area have marked homes that remain standing with an orange X to signal they had been searched and with an HR when they had found human remains.

Over 2,200 structures in Lahaina have been damaged or destroyed and over 2,100 hectares burned, taking the estimated rebuild cost to US$5.52 billion. 

    Our Matildas have made history, beating out France in a nail-biting, breath-taking penalty shootout to make it to the World Cup semi-finals.
    The cost of living is sending us all a bit loopy these days, but for one bloke, it’s sending him on a three-year long cruise.
    One woman has left the internet shocked after revealing she dropped out of being a bridesmaid after the bride required her to spend $10,000 to be part of the wedding.
    The passenger dozed off, as is her God-given right as someone aboard a plane who isn’t the pilot, only to wake from her slumber to discover that a child had used her white sock as a canvas.