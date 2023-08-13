Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 89

The fires that have destroyed the historic town of Lahaina are the deadliest U.S. blaze in 100 years.

Maui county police chief John Pelletier said that cadaver-sniffing dogs had covered only three per cent of the search area.

“We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles and it is full of our loved ones. And we’ve got 89 so far.” Pelletier said.

Governor Josh Green described the fires as “certainly the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced” and warned that the death toll was anticipated to rise as the search effort continues.

Crews working through the search area have marked homes that remain standing with an orange X to signal they had been searched and with an HR when they had found human remains.

Over 2,200 structures in Lahaina have been damaged or destroyed and over 2,100 hectares burned, taking the estimated rebuild cost to US$5.52 billion.