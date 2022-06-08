Matthew McConaughey Breaks Down Calling For Gun Control At White House Following School Shooting

Academy Award-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey, has used an appearance at the White House to call on Congress to "reach a higher ground".

The actor hoped Congress would pass gun control legislation in honour of the children and teachers killed in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.

McConaughey gave a highly personal 22-minute speech, and exhorted a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights.

McConaughey, a gun owner himself, used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to.

McConaughey had met with President Biden and urged for more congressional action on gun violence.

"We want secure and safe schools, and we want gun laws that won't make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns," McConaughey said.

McConaughey's wife, Camila, sitting nearby for his speech, held the green Converse sneakers Maite regularly wore; the child had drawn a red heart on the right toe to represent her love for nature.