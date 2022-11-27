The Project

Matthew Guy To Stand Down As Victorian Liberal Leader After Election Loss

Matthew Guy is standing down as leader of the Victorian Liberals after leading the coalition to a second election defeat in a row.

In the aftermath of Saturday's loss, Mr Guy issued a statement confirming he would not continue as party leader.

"As soon as it is clearer which Liberal Party candidates will form the next parliamentary party room, I will call them together to elect their new leadership team," he said on Sunday morning.

"I will not be a candidate for the position of leader."

Mr Guy resigned as opposition leader after the coalition suffered an election thumping in 2018 before returning to the post in September 2021.

Premier Daniel Andrews has forgone celebratory beers after his Labor government was returned for a third term with a resounding election win.

A sleep-deprived Mr Andrews, who made a catchphrase of getting on the beers during his media appearances during COVID-19 lockdowns, said he marked the election win with a few glasses of wine on Saturday night.

"I did not get on the beers but many others did, which I thoroughly endorse," he told reporters on Sunday morning.

The win gives Labor another four years in office after holding power in the state for 19 of the last 23 years while also marking the end of Matthew Guy's tenure as Liberal leader.

AAP with The Project.

