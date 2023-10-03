Mattel Unveils Stevie Nicks Barbie Doll That Sells Out Straight Away

The doll is dressed in a stunning black velvet wrap dress with chiffon sleeves, and comes with a tambourine and Nicks’ signature golden moon necklace.

The doll was listed for $US 55 ($AU 97), but the presale sold out on the first day of its release.

“With her unique voice, singular style, and stellar songwriting career, Stevie Nicks is a trailblazing icon,” the description reads.

“To celebrate her amazing accomplishments as an artist, we are releasing the Stevie Nicks doll as our latest in the Barbie Music Series.

“This tribute to one of the most successful songwriters of all time is a showstopping collectible for music fans everywhere.”

The queen of rock and roll told the crowd at her Madison Square Garden show in New York City that she was very “overwhelmed” when the doll creator approached her.

“I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, “I was very overwhelmed. Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?”

Nicks spoke to USA Today and explained the design stages, explaining that she was very involved in the process.

“When Mattel first sent her to me, I told them her eyebrows are a little too arched and my eye makeup, if you go back to the seventies, it was very Twiggy with lots of eyelashes and that doe-eyed look.

“So I said you need to raise that dark eyeshadow above the fold in her eye and that will fix it. And I said we need to see a little bit of teeth.

“And then when I got her on June 22, I opened her up and I went, ‘She’s just perfect.’ This little Barbie is so precious and they helped her have my soul. If nobody else in the world got her but me, I’d almost be OK with that.”