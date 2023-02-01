The Project

Mattel Unveils First-Ever Barbie Doll With Scoliosis

Barbie doll creator Mattel has introduced their first doll with scoliosis.

The new doll, Chelsea, has been designed to feature the curvature of the spine and a removable back brace.

Mattel worked closely with a neurosurgeon and specialist in children’s complex spinal disorders, Dr Luke Macyszyn.

Dr Macyszyn advised the designers throughout the doll’s development.

Lisa McKnight, Vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said, “We believe in the power of representation and are committed to creating dolls in a variety of looks so kids can see themselves in Barbie - and now in a line celebrating Barbie’s little sister, Chelsea.”

“We’re proud to launch the first-ever Chelsea doll with a removable back brace to continue to be more reflective of the world kids see around them.”

“Our Chelsea line provides infinitely more ways to spark storytelling, all while providing kids with a way to develop their empathy and social processing skills through doll play.”

