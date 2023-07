Barbie, the company's first movie, has just hit $200 million in sales in the US alone.

The follow-on movies will see Lena Dunham directing a 'Polly Pocket' movie, and 'Barney' will be produced by Daniel Kaluuya.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel have already announced a 'Hot Wheels' movie was in production and J.J Abrams' Bad Robot company will produce it.

Other Mattel brands with upcoming movies include American Girl, View Master, Masters of the Universe, Magic 8 Ball, and Uno.