Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

Move over Marvel Studios, Mattel plans to cash in on the success of Barbie to expand its cinematic universe.

At least 45 'toy-based' films are reportedly in the pipeline, with 14 announced so far.

They include the live-action Barney movie, and the Lena Dunham-directed Polly Pocket, set to star Lily Collins, who is a self-confessed Polly fan.

Also on the list are Masters of the Universe and Uno.

Mattel CRO Ynon Kriez spoke to Variety before the release of the Barbie film, saying: "Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family; she has a lot of elements around in her universe."

"It's a very rich universe… It's a very broad and very elastic brand in terms of opportunities."

Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, told The New York Times that she is not sure about making a sequel to the smash-hit movie.

"I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea, and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."

"I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream, but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."