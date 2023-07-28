The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

The success of Mattel's first-ever movie, Barbie, has seen the company jump into action, with plans to release 14 films based around the toys they own the licenses of.

Move over Marvel Studios, Mattel plans to cash in on the success of Barbie to expand its cinematic universe.

At least 45 'toy-based' films are reportedly in the pipeline, with 14 announced so far.

They include the live-action Barney movie, and the Lena Dunham-directed Polly Pocket, set to star Lily Collins, who is a self-confessed Polly fan.

Also on the list are Masters of the Universe and Uno.

Mattel CRO Ynon Kriez spoke to Variety before the release of the Barbie film, saying: "Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family; she has a lot of elements around in her universe."

"It's a very rich universe… It's a very broad and very elastic brand in terms of opportunities."

Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, told The New York Times that she is not sure about making a sequel to the smash-hit movie.

"I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea, and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did."

"I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream, but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security
NEXT STORY

Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

    Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

    Australia's nuclear submarine plan is under threat, with a group of Republican party rebels in Washington threatening to scuttle the deal, asking to increase funding for America's national security.
    Barbie Fans Shocked To Learn Ken’s Full Name

    Barbie Fans Shocked To Learn Ken’s Full Name

    Barbie fans have been shocked to find out that not only does Ken have a middle and last name, but he’s actually named after a real person.
    New American School Sign Sees School Spelled As 'Shcool' And Good Luck To All Kids In Massachusetts

    New American School Sign Sees School Spelled As 'Shcool' And Good Luck To All Kids In Massachusetts

    A high school in Massachusetts has used some good old-fashioned humour to get out of a situation that could have been purely embarrassing.
    Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency Starting Later This Year

    Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency Starting Later This Year

    The Aussie star will be performing at the Venetian Resort's new venue, Voltaire, starting on November 3.
    Pennsylvania Fair Creates Record-Breaking 150-Footlong Sub Sandwich

    Pennsylvania Fair Creates Record-Breaking 150-Footlong Sub Sandwich

    America is known for making already large things absolutely gigantic.