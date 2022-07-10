Matt Ebden And Max Purcell Win Mens Wimbledon Doubles

Two days after saving five match points in the semi-finals, Ebden and Purcell battled for four hours, 11 minutes on Saturday to defeat Croatia's defending champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 4-6 6-4 7-6 (10-2) in an equally epic title match.

Runners-up to "Special Ks" - Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis - in the Australian Open final in January, Ebden and Purcell are the first Aussies to reign at the All England Club since Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge captured their sixth Wimbledon crown 22 years ago.

Before the "The Woodies" dominated, the "Super Macs" - Paul McNamee and Peter McNamara - claimed two Wimbledon titles in 1980 and '82.

The "Super Macs" and "Woodies" were the last of an incredible batch of Australian pairings that dominated on the hallowed London grass courts post-World War II.

Between 1948 and McNamara and McNamee's first victory, famous teams like Quist and Bromwich; Sedgman and McGregor; Hoad and Rosewall; Emerson and Fraser; and Newcombe and Roche won a staggering 20 Wimbledon doubles titles for Australia.

Ebden and Purcell can't believe they've joined such an esteemed club, especially after fending off three match points in their tournament opener against Ben McLachlan and Andre Goransson, as well as the five they saved against top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the semis.

"I thought we were out of here first round," Purcell said.

"We were love-40 down in the fifth, three match points, and then we just won Wimbledon - how good's that?"

Victory for Ebden atoned for his Wimbledon mixed doubles final defeat with veteran Aussie great Samantha Stosur on Thursday.

"Speechless," Ebden said. "Won Wimbledon.

"People say as a kid they dreamed of winning Wimbledon. I don't even know if I did that."

Kyrgios, who will attempt to complete Australia's first men's singles-doubles double at SW19 since 1971 when he plays Novak Djokovic in Sunday's singles final, was among the first to congratulate Ebden and Purcell on Twitter.

"Very solid effort. Guess I don't mind M&M's anyway," Kyrgios posted.

Ebden said absolutely the "M&M's" would do.

"We reached out to Nestle to see if M&M's actually want to sponsor us," he said.

"We'll eat some M&M's on the court. I actually love M&M's."