Matildas To Play Uzbekistan In Melbourne In Final Olympic Qualifier

Australia will play a two-game series against Uzbekistan, one home and one away, for a place at the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

The winner of the two-match series tie will become one of Asia’s representatives in the 12-team field for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

The last time the sides met was in 2007, during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Qualifiers Preliminary Round, with Australia taking a comfortable 10-0 win.

Despite their history, Matildas’ Head Coach, Tony Gustavsson, expressed that Australia will approach the match with great respect.

“To have progressed to the final round of the Asian Qualifiers demonstrates the improvement of Uzbekistan’s program, and we will be approaching this match with the seriousness it deserves as they have beaten out quality nations to this stage,” Gustavsson said.

“For our team, this is an opportunity to continue adding to the significant legacy they have already built and to provide another moment where we can unite as a nation.

“This will be another massive occasion, and in the past 12 months, we have seen Australians from across the nation show up to be the vital 12th player in all the biggest moments. I am really looking forward to having that same amazing atmosphere and crowd to power the team to Paris.

Matildas fans will be able to watch the Asian Qualifiers on Paramount+.