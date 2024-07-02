The Project

Matildas To Play Reigning Gold Medallists Canada In Pre-Olympics Friendly

The Matildas will play one last friendly match before their Olympic campaign kicks off, taking on reigning Gold medallists Canada.

The Australian team will play Canada in the south of Spain on July 14 (AEST).

The two nations will be based in Marbella for their pre-Games training camps, before they open their Olympic campaign, with the women's tournament running from July 25 to August 10.

Coach Tony Gustavsson said taking on such a formidable opponent would allow the Matildas to solidify their playing partnerships and game plan for the Games.

"A nation with the Olympic calibre of Canada will be a great analysis opportunity for us less than two weeks out from our opening match of Paris 2024," he said.

"Not only does their squad feature world-class players, as a team they also have several attributes in terms of their playing style that mirrors what we will come up against in our group stage competitors.''

The Matildas kickstart their Paris Games against world No.4 Germany at Stade de Marseille on July 26.

WIth AAP.

