Matildas Squad For The Paris Olympics Revealed

Three years on from a fourth-placed finish in Tokyo, Gustavsson is desperate to lead the Matildas to a medal after reaching the semi-finals at last year's Women's World Cup.

But Gustavsson, whose contract with Football Australia expires after the Games, remains unclear if this will be his last tournament.

The Swede was linked with several vacancies over the last 12 months, including the US women's national team and a job as an assistant to the Swedish men's side.

Gustavsson has picked a relatively settled 18-player squad with Gorry included despite being sidelined since March with an ankle injury.

Striker Caitlin Foord, who missed Monday's friendly win over China with a hamstring strain, was also included.

Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley (capt), Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Kaitlyn Torpey, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler and Tameka Yallop have all been named.

Courtney Nevin, retiring goalkeeper Lydia Williams, Sharn Freier and fullback Charlotte Grant are the quartet on standby.

Grant is the most unfortunate casualty having done a solid job standing in for first-choice right-back Ellie Carpenter, who missed 12 months of action in the build-up to last year's World Cup with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

After facing Germany, Australia will meet Zambia and the USA in their other pool fixtures.

