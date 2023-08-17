The Project

Matildas Smash Viewing Records As Thousands More Gathered At Live Sites Around The Country

The Matildas' history-making clash against England has smashed Australian viewing records.

The team's Women's World Cup semi-final against the Lionesses reached 11.15 million viewers nationally on Wednesday night, drawing an average audience of 7.13 million on Seven and 7Plus.

The numbers mean it's the most-watched TV program in Australian homes in more than 20 years and the country's biggest-ever streaming event, with 957,000 online viewers included in the tally.

The game peaked at 6.9 million viewers on broadcast, with an 89.8 per cent commercial audience share in total people.

7plus dominated bring-your-own-device viewing with a 76.2 per cent share. In live streaming, it had an 84.4 per cent share.

Seven's coverage of the cup has reached 14.04 million broadcast viewers so far, plus another 3.4 million on 7plus.

Hoards of fans flocked to live sites across the country to tune into the game, which the Matildas lost 3-1, with thousands packing into Melbourne's Federation Square to cheer on the women in green and gold.

In NSW, fans endured long delays getting home from Sydney's Olympic Park on Wednesday night after a suspected act of vandalism threw the rail network into disarray.

The incident at Ashfield affected trains from about 10pm, about the time the semi-final, which England won 3-1, wrapped up in front of a crowd of more than 75,000.

Thousands more packed live sites and pubs around the country to cheer on the Matildas.

