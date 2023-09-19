The Project

Matildas' Perth Game Moved To Larger Stadium As Ticket Demand Surges

The Matildas' Olympic qualifier against the Philippines will be moved to Optus Stadium as ticket demand surges.

Tony Gustavsson’s side is due to play three matches in Perth as part of a qualifying tournament for the games in Paris, but one game has already been moved from the 20,500-capacity HBF Park to the 60,000-capacity Optus Stadium.

It’s not the first time a Matildas game has been moved after their World Cup game against Ireland had to be moved from Sydney’s Allianz Stadium to the 80,000 seater Accor Stadium.

FA CEO James Johnson said, “The Matildas are one of the strongest sporting brands in the country, and it has become strongly evident that passionate support for this iconic team continues to grow and, for the second time in 12 months, because of the popularity of the CommBank Matildas, we need to relocate to a venue with a higher capacity to accommodate the demand.”

Queensland Butcher Wins Title Of World's Best Bacon
Related Articles

A family-owned butcher in Toowoomba has beaten six other butchers for having the world's best-tasting bacon.
Sydney Under Total Fire Ban, Schools Closed As Heatwave Continues

Hot temperatures continue to sweep across parts of southeast Australia, delivering high bushfire risk and prompting the closure of some schools.
Dating Apps Given Ultimatum By Federal Government To Address Sexual Assault On Platforms

Dating apps have been issued with an ultimatum in order to address sexual assault on their platforms - lift their game or face regulation.
TV Networks Launch Investigations Into Allegations Made Against Russell Brand

Britain's Channel 4, BBC and production company Banijay UK have launched separate internal investigations into allegations of serious misconduct against Russell Brand.
New $777 Adidas Shoes Designed To Last Just 42KM, That's $18.50 A KM

Adidas have created a single-use runner designed to last only the length of one marathon, which will set you back an eye-watering sum of $777 ($US 500).