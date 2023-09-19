Matildas' Perth Game Moved To Larger Stadium As Ticket Demand Surges

Tony Gustavsson’s side is due to play three matches in Perth as part of a qualifying tournament for the games in Paris, but one game has already been moved from the 20,500-capacity HBF Park to the 60,000-capacity Optus Stadium.

It’s not the first time a Matildas game has been moved after their World Cup game against Ireland had to be moved from Sydney’s Allianz Stadium to the 80,000 seater Accor Stadium.

FA CEO James Johnson said, “The Matildas are one of the strongest sporting brands in the country, and it has become strongly evident that passionate support for this iconic team continues to grow and, for the second time in 12 months, because of the popularity of the CommBank Matildas, we need to relocate to a venue with a higher capacity to accommodate the demand.”